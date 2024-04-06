Share Video

Vasilevskiy will guard the road net Saturday against the Penguins, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has won three of his last four starts, posting a .946 save percentage in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old netminder is 29-17-2 with a .901 save percentage and 2.82 GAA on the season. He'll face a Penguins team that's averaging 3.00 goals per game.

