Vasilevskiy is on track to guard the road goal against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was excellent in his last start Saturday against the Panthers, turning aside 47 of 50 shots en route to a 5-3 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to four games in a tough road matchup with a Vegas team that's 21-10-2 at home this season.