Vasilevskiy was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports, indicating he will defend the road net Tuesday versus the Blues.

Vasilevskiy's three-game winning streak ended in a 5-3 loss to Minnesota on Friday. He has a 6-4-0 record with one shutout, a 2.54 GAA and a .906 save percentage through 10 appearances this campaign. St. Louis ranks 24th in the league with 2.67 goals per game in 2024-25.