Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in St. Louis

Vasilevskiy will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Blues, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Vasilevskiy was solid in his last start Wednesday against Washington, stopping 54 of 58 shots en route to a 5-4 overtime win. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a sixth straight win in a road matchup with a St. Louis team that's averaging 3.19 goals per game at home this campaign, 12th in the NHL.