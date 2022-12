Vasilevskiy will start Tuesday's road game against Toronto, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy has won his past three outings, having allowed just four goals on 86 shots. He has a 13-8-1 record this season with a 2.55 GAA and a .915 save percentage. Vasilevskiy made 36 saves in a 4-3 overtime win over the Leafs on Dec. 3.