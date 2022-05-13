Vasilevskiy will guard the goal during Saturday's Game 7 versus the Maple Leafs, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy was pretty solid in Thursday's Game 6 against Toronto, turning aside 30 of 33 shots en route to a 4-3 overtime win. He'll try to help the Lightning advance to the second round by shooting for his fourth win of the playoffs in a tough road environment Saturday.