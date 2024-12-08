Vasilevskiy will defend the road net versus the Canucks on Sunday, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 20-save effort in Thursday's 8-1 win over San Jose. He has posted a record of 11-8-1 with two shutouts, a 2.42 GAA and a .909 save percentage through 20 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks ninth in the league with 3.32 goals per game in 2024-25.