Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Vegas
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will tend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Vasilevskiy has allowed seen goals on 93 shots over his last four games, going 3-1-0 in that span. The Golden Knights still make for a tough foe, but their offense has faded lately with just 14 goals over the last six games.
