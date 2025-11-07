default-cbs-image
Vasilevskiy will tend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Golden Knights, Danny Webster of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Vasilevskiy has allowed seen goals on 93 shots over his last four games, going 3-1-0 in that span. The Golden Knights still make for a tough foe, but their offense has faded lately with just 14 goals over the last six games.

