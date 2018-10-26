Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Vegas

Vasilevskiy will guard the cage in Friday's road matchup with the Golden Knights, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy has been fantastic this season, compiling a 4-1-1 record while posting an impressive 1.80 GAA and .941 save percentage through six appearances. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a second straight victory in a favorable road matchup with a Vegas team that's only averaging 2.11 goals per game this campaign, 29th in the NHL.