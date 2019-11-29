Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting in Washington
Vasilevskiy will get the start Friday in Washington, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Vasilevskiy had a two-game winning streak snapped by the Blues in his last start Wednesday, and things don't get any easier here. Washington's 39 points are tied for most in the league, and the Capitals boast a top-five offense at 3.54 goals per game. You're probably not benching Vasilevskiy if you have him, but it's tough to feel good about him in this matchup.
