Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Tuesday against the Jets, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy struggled in his last start Saturday against the Rangers, surrendering five goals on just 21 shots en route to an ugly 5-1 defeat. He'll try to snap his personal two-game losing streak in a tough road matchup with a Winnipeg team that's 12-5-2 at home this year.