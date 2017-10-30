Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Monday
Vasilevskiy will get the nod for Monday's game against Florida, after leading the time out on the ice for warmups.
This is pretty unsurprising news as Vasilevskiy has won the last eight contests he's started in, and posted a .946 save percentage throughout that stretch. The 23-year-old has left little doubt he's capable of handling a full season's workload, and with Florida currently sitting at sixth place in the Atlantic Division, this should be a favorable matchup for Vasilevskiy.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Best fantasy twinetender right now•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Allows just one goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Looking to stay hot Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dominant in win over Pens•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Back at work Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...