Vasilevskiy will get the nod for Monday's game against Florida, after leading the time out on the ice for warmups.

This is pretty unsurprising news as Vasilevskiy has won the last eight contests he's started in, and posted a .946 save percentage throughout that stretch. The 23-year-old has left little doubt he's capable of handling a full season's workload, and with Florida currently sitting at sixth place in the Atlantic Division, this should be a favorable matchup for Vasilevskiy.