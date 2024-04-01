Vasilevskiy will patrol the home goal Monday against Detroit, per Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy has stopped 50 of 52 shots en route to winning his past two outings. He has compiled a 28-16-2 record with a 2.85 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 46 appearances this campaign. However, Vasilevskiy has gone 7-0-1 with a .930 save percentage across his last eight starts. The Red Wings sit ninth in the league this season with 3.31 goals per contest.