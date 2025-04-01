Vasilevskiy was the first netminder off at Tuesday's morning skate, Gabby Shirley of FanDuel Sports Network Florida & Sun reports, indicating he'll be between the road pipes against the Islanders.

Vasilevskiy recorded a 25-save shutout in his last start Thursday in an 8-0 win over Utah. He concluded March with a 7-4-0 record, .913 save percentage and 2.09 GAA over 11 appearances. The Islanders have lost five straight contests and sit 25th in the NHL with 2.74 goals per game, so it's a favorable matchup for Vasilevskiy. He's posted a stellar 13-4-1 record, 2.09 GAA and .936 save percentage across 19 career outings against New York.