Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal Sunday in Game 1 versus Florida, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

Vasilevskiy struggled down the stretch, losing three of four starts and allowing 15 goals on 128 shots. In 52 appearances during the regular season, he provided a 30-20-2 record with two shutouts, a 2.90 GAA and a .900 save percentage. Vasilevskiy also lost two of three meetings against the Panthers, surrendering 12 goals on 103 shots. Florida ranked 11th in the league with 3.23 goals per game during the 2023-24 campaign.