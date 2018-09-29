Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting preseason finale

Vasilevskiy will guard the cage in Saturday's preseason finale against the Panthers, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy has struggled this preseason, suffering losses in both of his appearances while posting an ugly 3.53 GAA and .889 save percentage over that span. He'll hope to use Saturday's finale as an opportunity to get dialed in ahead of next Saturday's season opener against Florida.