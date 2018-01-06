Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Saturday in Ottawa

Vasilevskiy will make a ninth straight start in Saturday's road game against the Senators, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy has been the best goaltender in fantasy this season, leading the league in wins (26) and shutouts (six) while posting a superb 1.92 GAA and .939 save percentage in 34 appearances. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a league-leading 27th win of the campaign in a road matchup with a Senators team that's 8-7-5 at home this season.