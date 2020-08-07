Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Saturday's round-robin finale against the Flyers, but there's a chance he'll be relieved by Curtis McElhinney at some point during the contest, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Coach Jon Cooper outlined the same plan for Wednesday's round-robin clash, and Vasilevskiy ended up playing the entirety of the game, so who knows what will happen against Philadelphia. The 26-year-old netminder has looked great during Tampa Bay's first two round-robin contests, picking up back-to-back wins while posting a 1.92 GAA and .933 save percentage.