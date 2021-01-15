Vasilevskiy is slated to start between the pipes in Friday's home clash with Chicago, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy was sharp in the first game of Tampa Bay's back-to-back matches against the Blackhawks, turning aside 22 of 23 shots en route to his first victory of the season. The Hawks looked out of sorts offensively, and they struggled defensively, too, so Vasilevskiy will be in a prime position to start the 2020-21 campaign off with consecutive wins Friday.