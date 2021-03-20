Vasilveskiy will patrol the crease during Saturday's home clash with Chicago, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy was decent in his last start Thursday against the Blackhawks, turning aside 19 of 21 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. He'll attempt to earn an 11th straight win in a rematch with the same Chicago club Saturday.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gets 10th straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Defending cage against Hawks•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Records ninth straight win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Tuesday•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Wins eighth straight game•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine Saturday•