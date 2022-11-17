Vasilevskiy will get the home crease against Calgary on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is struggling this season, as he has a 5-5-1 record to go with a 3.10 GAA and an .898 save percentage. These are not Vasilevskiy-like numbers as he has been the best overall goaltender in the NHL over the last five seasons. He will try to turn it around against the Flames, who are 7-6-2 this season, averaging 3.13 goals per game.