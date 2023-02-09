Vasilevskiy will be between the home pipes versus Colorado on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.

It was a tough night Monday for Vasilevskiy despite stopping 42 shots, as the Lightning dropped a 7-1 decision to Florida. Vasilevskiy had won three straight before Monday's tilt, and is 23-13-1 with a 2.63 GAA and .916 save percentage this season. Vasilevskiy will face the Avalanche, who are 20th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.02 goals per game.