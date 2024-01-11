Vasilevskiy will be in the home crease versus New Jersey on Thursday, according to Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site.

It has been a tough season for Vasilevskiy, as he started the year on injured reserve after undergoing back surgery during training camp. He missed the first seven weeks of the season and it has shown up in his play, as he is 10-9-1 with a 2.95 GAA and an .896 save percentage. This year has been his worst season to date in his 10-year NHL career. It won't get any easier for Vasilevskiy, as he will face the Devils, who are fifth in NHL scoring, averaging 3.55 goals per game.