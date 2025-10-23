Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy is off to a 0-2-2 start this season, posting a 3.50 GAA and an .886 save percentage in four games. He's had nearly a week to regroup due to a gap in the Lightning's schedule. The Blackhawks have scored more than three goals just once in their first seven games.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Better effort but remains winless•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tending twine against Detroit•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Solid but not good enough for win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing Capitals•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tough start to season•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Between pipes versus Devils•