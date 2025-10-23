Vasilevskiy will guard the home goal versus the Blackhawks on Thursday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy is off to a 0-2-2 start this season, posting a 3.50 GAA and an .886 save percentage in four games. He's had nearly a week to regroup due to a gap in the Lightning's schedule. The Blackhawks have scored more than three goals just once in their first seven games.