Vasilevskiy was the first goaltender off the ice at morning skate and will patrol the home crease versus Florida on Thursday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has won seven straight games, allowing 12 goals on 174 shots (.931 save percentage). He is 26-7-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 36 starts this season. The Panthers are generating 3.02 goals per game this season, 19th in the NHL.