Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday in Boston

Vasilevskiy will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Bruins, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy was sharp in his last start Saturday against New Jersey, turning aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced, but he ultimately suffered his 15th defeat of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to stay dialed in and earn his 43rd victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Boston club averaging 3.54 goals per game at home this season, fourth in the NHL.