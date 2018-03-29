Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday in Boston
Vasilevskiy will guard the cage in Thursday's road game against the Bruins, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy was sharp in his last start Saturday against New Jersey, turning aside 29 of the 31 shots he faced, but he ultimately suffered his 15th defeat of the season due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to stay dialed in and earn his 43rd victory of the campaign in a tough road matchup with a Boston club averaging 3.54 goals per game at home this season, fourth in the NHL.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Goals against creeping up as season winds down•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Preparing for road match against Devils•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Gives up six in wild win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday in New York•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Toronto for 41st win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing familiar foe•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...