Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday in New York

Vasilevskiy will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Islanders, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Vasilevskiy hasn't played particularly well in the month of March, posting a sub-par 4.34 GAA and .880 save percentage in six appearances, but he's managed to compile a 4-2-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and earn his 42nd victory of the season in a road matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 3.46 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.