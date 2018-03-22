Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Thursday in New York
Vasilevskiy will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Islanders, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Vasilevskiy hasn't played particularly well in the month of March, posting a sub-par 4.34 GAA and .880 save percentage in six appearances, but he's managed to compile a 4-2-0 record over that span due to fantastic goal support from his teammates. The Russian netminder will look to keep rolling and earn his 42nd victory of the season in a road matchup with an Islanders team that's averaging 3.46 goals per game at home this campaign, seventh in the NHL.
More News
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Beats Toronto for 41st win•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Facing familiar foe•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: On losing side of shutout•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Tabbed for Saturday start•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Dealing with mental and physical fatigue•
-
Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Surrenders six in just two frames•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...