Vasilevskiy will be in goal on the road against Columbus on Thursday.

Vasilevskiy seems to have picked up right where he left off after winning the Stanley Cup in September, as the netminder has registered a 1.50 GAA and .950 save percentage in two appearances, both wins over the Blackhawks. With Curtiz McElhinney (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable, the Lightning probably won't give Vasilevskiy a night off any time soon with the team's first back-to-back not until mid-February.