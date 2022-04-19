Vasilevskiy will start Tuesday's game against visiting Detroit, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

With an 0-3-1 record, 3.56 GAA and .890 save percentage over his last five appearances, it's no secret that Vasilevskiy has been struggling of late. He'll look to sharpen things up and get back in the win column against a Detroit squad that's lost four of its last five and sits 31st overall with an average 2.52 goals for since March 1.