Vasilevskiy will start Tuesday on the road against Boston, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 25-save performance in last Friday's 5-2 victory versus the Blues. He has a record of 8-6-1 this season with a 2.94 GAA and a .905 save percentage. As expected, Vasilevskiy will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Brian Elliott played in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over Buffalo.