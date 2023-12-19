Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease Tuesday against the Blues, per Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

Vasilevskiy is coming off a 22-save effort in Saturday's 4-2 loss to Calgary. He has posted a 5-5-0 record this season with one shutout, a 3.02 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 10 games played. St. Louis is tied for 23rd in the league this campaign with 2.90 goals per contest.