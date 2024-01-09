Vasilevskiy will patrol the home crease against the Kings on Tuesday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has surrendered 18 goals on 128 shots en route to going 1-4-0 over his past five outings. In 18 games this season, he has posted a 9-9-0 record with a 3.01 GAA and an .895 save percentage.
