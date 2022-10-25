Vasilevskiy will start Tuesday's road game against Los Angeles, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has won his past seven appearances versus the Kings. He stopped 36 shots in last Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Florida to improve to 2-2-0 on the season. Los Angeles has lost two straight games going into Tuesday night's action.
