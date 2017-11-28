Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starting Tuesday in Buffalo
Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Sabres, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.
Vasilevskiy has played well in the month of November, compiling a 5-2-1 record while posting a 2.10 GAA and .934 save percentage in eight appearances. The Russian goaltender will look to pick up his league-leading 16th win of the campaign Tuesday in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Sabres club that's 3-7-1 at home this season.
