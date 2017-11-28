Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Tuesday's road game against the Sabres, John Vogl of The Buffalo News reports.

Vasilevskiy has played well in the month of November, compiling a 5-2-1 record while posting a 2.10 GAA and .934 save percentage in eight appearances. The Russian goaltender will look to pick up his league-leading 16th win of the campaign Tuesday in a favorable road matchup with a struggling Sabres club that's 3-7-1 at home this season.