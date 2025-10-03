Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) will tend the twine on the road against the Panthers on Saturday, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy has been hampered by his undisclosed injury throughout training camp but will get into the crease for the Bolts' preseason finale. With his injury concern seemingly behind him, Vasilevskiy will almost certainly be in goal for Opening Night against the Senators on Thursday.