Vasilevskiy will protect the home goal versus the Devils on Saturday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Vasilevskiy has won six of his last seven games, and he hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of those contests. His save percentage in that span is a modest .911, as the Lightning have navigated their defensive injuries well by allowing few shots. He also has a 4-3 win over the Devils during his hot stretch.