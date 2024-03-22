Vasilevskiy will guard the road goal versus the Sharks on Thursday, Chris Krenn of the Lightning's official site reports.
Vasilevskiy has won his last four outings, giving up a total of nine goals in that span. He's a safe choice for fantasy managers Thursday, as he'll be going against one of the worst teams in the league.
