Vasilevskiy will guard the road net Saturday against the Islanders, Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida reports.

Vasilevskiy has struggled recently, losing three straight starts with an uncharacteristic .808 save percentage in that span. The 29-year-old netminder will look to right the ship against an Islanders team that's lost four of their last five contests, including a 4-0 shutout defeat to St. Louis on Thursday. Vasilevskiy is 19-14-1 with an .896 save percentage and 2.98 GAA this season.