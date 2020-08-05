Vasilevskiy will start between the pipes in Wednesday's round-robin game against the Bruins, but he could be relieved by Curtis McElhinney at some point during the contest, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Vasilevskiy was sharp in Monday's round-robin opener against the Capitals, stopping 31 of 33 shots en route to a 3-2 shootout victory. The 26-year-old netminder is clearly already in top form, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him split time with McElhinney in both of Tampa Bay's remaining round-robin contests in order to keep him fresh for the first round of the playoffs.