Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starts in Columbus

Vasilevskiy will be in goal Monday versus the Blue Jackets

Vasilevskiy will be looking for his fifth straight win Monday, but the Lightning goaltender will be in tough, taking on a Columbus squad that's won five of its last six games. He does own a 2-0-0 record versus the Blue Jackets this season, including a 31-save shutout in the two teams' last meeting, back on Jan.8.

