Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Starts rematch with Florida

Vasilevskiy will start Saturday's game in Florida, Erin Brown of the Athletic reports.

Tampa Bay won't make any lineup changes from Opening Night, when the team took home a 5-2 victory over these same Panthers, backstopped by a 35-save effort from Vasilevskiy. With a powerhouse lineup in front of him, Vasilevskiy is as close to automatic as it gets when setting your lineup in net.