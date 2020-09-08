Vasilevskiy allowed two goals on 24 shots in an 8-2 win over the Islanders in Monday's Game 1.

Vasilevskiy was never really in danger of seeing his winning streak end, as the Lightning offense gave him tons of support. That streak is now at five games, during which he's allowed a total of nine goals on 150 shots for a stellar .940 save percentage. The Russian netminder is locked in as the Lightning's No. 1 and will look to continue his success in Game 2 on Wednesday.