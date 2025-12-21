Vasilevskiy made 18 saves Saturday in a 6-4 win over Carolina.

He allowed three goals by the 12:27 mark of the first period, and then he buckled down and watched as the Canes three-goal lead fell apart. Vasilevskiy is 9-3-0 in his last 12 starts; this was his second start after an injury absence. Given Jonas Johansson's struggles as the top dog, Vasy is going to carry a massive workload heading into the Olympic break.