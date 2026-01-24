Vasilevskiy stopped 17 shots in regulation and overtime and three of five shootout attempts in Friday's 2-1 win over Chicago.

Ryan Greene beat the perennial Vezina contender from in close late in the first period, but Vasilevskiy slammed the door shut the rest of the way until the shootout. Vasilevskiy has given up two goals or fewer in seven straight starts and hasn't taken a regulation loss since Dec. 18, going 11-0-1 over his last 12 outings with a stellar 1.87 GAA and .919 save percentage.