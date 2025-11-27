Vasilevskiy stopped 32 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

The Lightning led 4-0 just over halfway through the first period, which was more than enough help for Vasilevskiy to work with. The 31-year-old has allowed one goal or less in each of the five games during his active winning streak. On the year, he's at a 10-5-2 record with a 2.28 GAA and a .918 save percentage save percentage. He's in vintage form and should make his next start either Friday versus the Red Wings or Saturday versus the Rangers, with both of those games being on the road.