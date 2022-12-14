Vasilevskiy made 36 saves during Tuesday's 6-2 victory over the visiting Kraken.

Vasilevskiy, who has claimed four of his past five decisions, improved to 3-0-0 against the second-year franchise. The 28-year-old earned wins in both matchups last season, turning aside 41 of 42 saves. Vasilevskiy (12-8-1) has yielded nine goals in his past five starts this season.