Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Steady in OT victory

Vasilevskiy turned aside 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Vasilevskiy had given up four goals in each of his last two appearances, both of which were losses, but tightened things up in Tuesday's road win. The 25-year-old has yet to really find his groove this season, going 10-7-1 with a 2.90 GAA and .908 save percentage.