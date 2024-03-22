Vasilevskiy stopped 21 of 22 shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Sharks.

William Eklund scored in the first period, but that was the extent of the damage against Vasilevskiy in this contest. He's on a five-game winning streak with 10 goals allowed in that span, providing the Lightning with quality goaltending to help build their lead in the wild-card race. Vasilevskiy improved to 26-16-1 on the year with a 2.91 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 43 starts. The Lightning have a back-to-back over the weekend with visits to the Kings on Saturday and the Ducks on Sunday. Expected Vasilevskiy and Jonas Johansson to split those games.