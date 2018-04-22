Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: Steps up in series-clinching win

Vasilevskiy made 26 saves in a 3-1, Game 5 win over New Jersey on Saturday afternoon.

Vasilevskiy made a massive toe save on Kyle Palmieri on a breakaway midway through the third and then bricked up the twine tent again two minutes later when Jesper Bratt barreled in on another breakaway. Those saves kept the score 1-0, and Vasilevskiy ultimately came within three minutes of recording a shutout. His calm, cool dominance in the blue paint is truly impressive.