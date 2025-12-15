Vasilevskiy (undisclosed) participated in Monday's game-day skate but still isn't cleared to suit up, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Vasilevskiy was originally a possibility to play versus the Panthers on Monday, but now it seems the hope is to get the netminder back before the Christmas break. With the veteran backstop still on injured reserve, the Bolts will continue to roll with Jonas Johansson between the pipes. Whenever Vasilevskiy does get the all-clear, he should retake his spot as the No. 1 option in Tampa Bay.